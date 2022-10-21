Manchester United likely to release Cristiano Ronaldo in January transfer window – Report

Manchester United are likely to release Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window, according to the Independent.

The 37-year-old has been removed from Manchester United’s travelling squad to Chelsea after he refused to come on as a substitute in the 87th minute and stormed off the tunnel even before the final whistle was blown.

“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,” United said in a statement Thursday.

“The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Ronaldo will also train away from the first team until after that match, United said.

But it is unlikely the story will end there in a season when the 37-year-old Portugal star’s most significant contributions are happening away from the field.

United’s preseason was clouded in uncertainty over whether he would stay or leave for a club competing in the Champions League.

He did not join the rest of squad on its tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, and when he did return to action in July he was among players criticized by Ten Hag for departing Old Trafford early during a friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

His clear frustration after United’s humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford in August was caught on camera as he appeared to walk toward away fans and turn away gesticulating.

The latest episode overshadowed United’s best performance of the season and left a frustrated Ten Hag fielding questions again for which he had no answers.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.

“I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment (gets) the best of us.”

Ronaldo did not make specific reference to his actions, but appeared remorseful in his public statement.

“Giving in to the pressure is not an option,” he wrote. “It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand.”