Manchester United likely to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for rest of the season

Manchester United are set to appoint German Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on a six-month contract.

The German is unlikely to be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League match against table-toppers Chelsea due to work permit reasons, but he might take charge of the team as manager against Arsenal on December 2.

Manchester United has been searching for an interim manager since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday, following a trophyless three-year season at the helm.

Michael Carrick, Solskjaer’s assistant, was placed in temporary charge, with United saying he would be in place while they looked to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

Carrick took charge of United on Tuesday for the 2-0 win at Villarreal, a result that ensured they would finish top of their Champions League group.

Rangnick, 63, has built an impressive coaching reputation during his time in Germany, chiefly through spells at Stuttgart, Hannover, Hoffenheim, Schalke, and RB Leipzig.

It was with Schalke that he enjoyed the most success, finishing runners-up in Germany’s top flight in the 2004-05 season, while he claimed DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup glory in 2011.

In 2012, Rangnick became director of football for both RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, with the 63-year-old having played a significant role in helping the former rise from the fourth tier of German football to the Bundesliga.

Rangnick is currently Manager of Sports and Development at Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was appointed to the role back in July 2021.

Rangnick has not worked as a manager since holding the fort at Leipzig in the 2018-19 season.

Rangnick has also been credited as a major influence on the philosophies of fellow German coaches including Jürgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Jules Nagelsmann.