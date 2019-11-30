Manchester United likely to play East Bengal in Kolkata next year

A four-member team from Manchester United met West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas this week. (Express Photo: Rahul Sadhu) A four-member team from Manchester United met West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas this week. (Express Photo: Rahul Sadhu)

If everything goes according to plan, then East Bengal could well be playing a match against Premier League giants Manchester United in Kolkata next year.

A delegation from United comprising four members arrived in the city on Thursday and met state sports minister Aroop Biswas at Nabanna. Allan John Dawson, Manchester United’s director of football, Christoffer Laurens Komen, director of tours and friendlies of the club and officials Philip Malcolm Smith and Matthew Charles Jones were among the four-member delegation team.

The MUFC delegates also visited the Salt Lake stadium in the afternoon to inspect the grounds, media facilities, dressing room, and galleries.

Sources close to the indianexpress.com said that the team expressed satisfaction over the facilities at the stadium and also appreciated the sporting culture in Kolkata. They also have no objection to local security as the government can provide adequate security.

The source also confirmed that talks are on with East Bengal but officials of Red and Gold have been so far unwilling to confirm. However, everything depends on the report which will be submitted by the United officials to the club management in Manchester.

Allan John Dawson, Manchester United’s director of football operations, with EB officials at East Bengal Ground (Source: EB Allan John Dawson, Manchester United’s director of football operations, with EB officials at East Bengal Ground (Source: EB Facebook

This match will be a part of the centenary celebrations of East Bengal and will be included in the United’s pre-season Asia tour. It will most likely be held in the last week of July 2020.

East Bengal began their centenary celebrations on July 31 with a march from Kolkata’s Kumartuli area to the club ground at Maidan.

After playing East Bengal, United are also expected to play a match in Bangladesh.

