Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • Manchester United knocked out of Champions League with 2-1 loss to Sevilla

Manchester United knocked out of Champions League with 2-1 loss to Sevilla

Wissam Ben Yedder scored in the 74th minute - two minutes after coming on - with a low shot from 12 meters and then sent in a header off a corner that United goalkeeper David De Gea could only parry into his own net in the 78th.

By: AP | Manchester | Published: March 14, 2018 3:46:30 am
Manchester United scored in the 84th minute but that was the last goal of the match. (Source: AP)
Related News

Sevilla reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time after beating Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to two second-half goals from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

The French striker scored in the 74th minute – two minutes after coming on – with a low shot from 12 meters and then sent in a header off a corner that United goalkeeper David De Gea could only parry into his own net in the 78th.

That left United 2-0 behind on aggregate and needing three goals to advance. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from close range in the 84th but a late rally couldn’t prevent United slipping out of the competition.

Ben Yedder, a former futsal player for France, moved onto eight goals in this season’s competition and he missed a chance for a hat trick as United’s defense fell apart in the latter stages. Only Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo – with 12 goals – has more.

Sevilla last reached the last eight of the competition in 1958, when it was called the European Cup, and joins fellow Spanish team Real Madrid in Friday’s draw.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 