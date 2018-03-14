Manchester United knocked out of Champions League with 2-1 loss to Sevilla

Manchester United scored in the 84th minute but that was the last goal of the match. (Source: AP) Manchester United scored in the 84th minute but that was the last goal of the match. (Source: AP)

Sevilla reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time after beating Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to two second-half goals from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

The French striker scored in the 74th minute – two minutes after coming on – with a low shot from 12 meters and then sent in a header off a corner that United goalkeeper David De Gea could only parry into his own net in the 78th.

That left United 2-0 behind on aggregate and needing three goals to advance. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from close range in the 84th but a late rally couldn’t prevent United slipping out of the competition.

Ben Yedder, a former futsal player for France, moved onto eight goals in this season’s competition and he missed a chance for a hat trick as United’s defense fell apart in the latter stages. Only Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo – with 12 goals – has more.

Sevilla last reached the last eight of the competition in 1958, when it was called the European Cup, and joins fellow Spanish team Real Madrid in Friday’s draw.

