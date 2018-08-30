Ryan Giggs on Jose Mourinho: ‘He is the still the right man for Manchester United’

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United lost two games in a row. (Source: AP) Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United lost two games in a row. (Source: AP)

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Gigs on Tuesday insisted that Jose Mourinho is still the right man for the managerial job at the club. Pressure is mounting on the Portuguese manager after United suffered two consecutive losses in Premier League matches, a 3-2 loss against Brighton, followed by a 3-0 drubbing at Old Trafford at the hands of Tottenham Hotspurs. But Giggs urged the fans to back Mourinho despite the losses and said that United can bounce back.

On being asked whether Giggs could replace Mourinho, the former Welsh international said, “Manchester United have got a fantastic manager already there. The club is going through a tough time but you’ve got to come through those tough times. I don’t see where Manchester United go after Jose Mourinho. I think they’ve got the right man and they should stick with him.”

He further added that being a fan of the club the fans should get behind the manager and the team in tough times. “I think purely coming from me being a United fan, I was there on Monday [for the Tottenham defeat], I think it’s a time for the fans to stick together, get behind the club, get behind the team, get behind the manager, get behind the coaching staff,” he said.

“I think it’s a tough time at the moment but we’ve had tough times before and we’ve come through it,” the 44-year-old added. United will play Burnley on Sunday and Giggs hoped the club can get rid of the negativity in the match.

“They’ve got a tough game at the weekend. It’s a fantastic game to get rid of all that negativity around the club. It’s a tough game, but purely speaking as a fan, I hope we come through it sooner rather than later. I’m sure we will eventually,” he said.

