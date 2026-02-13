Manchester United say they are ‘inclusive and welcoming’ amid storm over co-owner Jim Ratcliffe’s comments on immigrants

While they took care to not have any mention of Ratcliffe or his comments in their lengthy statement, United affirmed their commitment to “equality, diversity and inclusion” and described said that Manchester is “a city that anyone can call home”.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 13, 2026 04:43 PM IST
Jim Ratcliffe pictured at Old Trafford. (File)Jim Ratcliffe pictured at Old Trafford. (File)
An embattled Manchester United have asserted that they are “an inclusive and welcoming club” after co-owner Jim Ratcliffe attracted widespread condemnation for saying that the United Kingdom has been “colonised by immigrants”. While they took care to not have any mention of Ratcliffe or his comments in their lengthy statement, United affirmed their commitment to “equality, diversity and inclusion” and described said that Manchester is “a city that anyone can call home”.

United in their statement went on to enlist various campaigns that they have undertaken to emphasise their point. “Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do,” said the club.

“Over the course of this season, we have participated in events and initiatives at our men’s and women’s games marking mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusion, No Room for Racism, violence against women and girls and homophobic chanting.

“We have also celebrated our supporters’ clubs’ events, including our Disabled Supporters’ Association’s Christmas Party and our Jewish Supporters’ Club’s Chanukah event. In the weeks and months ahead, we will be supporting further initiatives in these areas.” The 20-time English champions also mentioned the “incredible work which the Manchester United Foundation undertakes in and around Manchester on a daily basis”.

“Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride,” the statement concluded.

Ratcliffe’s comments came at a time when United were experiencing a rare uptick in form, remaining unbeaten in five consecutive matches since caretaker manager Michael Carrick took over. “You can’t afford … you can’t have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” he said in an interview on Sky News. “The UK is being colonised by immigrants, really, isn’t it?”

The comments drew condemnation from anti-discrimination bodies based in the sport and from sections of the club’s fans as well. “Manchester United is a global club built on diversity – on players, staff and supporters from every background, faith and ethnicity,” said the Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club in a statement. “The strength of our club, and of our country, lies in that diversity. We stand with all communities who reject racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, and we call for leadership that unites rather than divides.”

Story continues below this ad

Ratcliffe later issued an apology. “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth,” he is quoted as saying in British media. Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in United in 2023 and is in charge of sporting operations, practically running day-to-day affairs at the club.

 

