scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Manchester United is pocket change, Elon Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

In fact, he can buy all of the top-50 most valued sports teams and still be left with $107 billion meaning he will still be richer than Warren Buffet and Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: August 17, 2022 11:45:59 am
Elon Musk, Elon Musk manchester United, Elon Musk twitter, Manchester United, Elon Musk tweetsAfter social media blew up with this news, Musk clarified that he was only joking, saying this is a long-running joke on Twitter.

World’s richest man Elon Musk, with a total net worth of $270.1 billion as of August 17, joked on Wednesday that he’s buying the most-valued English Premier League side, Manchester United, who are currently at the bottom of the league.

Owned by the Glazer family, Manchester United are valued at $4.2 billion as per the 2021 Forbes List.

After social media blew up with this news, Musk clarified that he was only joking, saying this is a long-running joke on Twitter.

Musk can very well buy Manchester United if he wishes, and of course if the Glazers are willing to sell. In fact, he can buy all of the top-50 most valued sports teams and still be left with $107 billion meaning he will still be richer than Warren Buffet and Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani.

The National Football League’s (NFL) Dallas Cowboys are the world’s most valued team at $5.7billion while FC Barcelona are the most valued football team at $4.76 billion and are fourth overall.

Sports teams have seen values rise over the years thanks to increased ticket prices, advertising opportunities and huge media rights deals, as we saw earlier this year with the Indian Premier League.

Elan Musk Elon Musk (FILE/Reuters)

Speaking of the Indian Premier League, Musk will not break a sweat in purchasing all the teams while still being the world’s richest person.

Mumbai Indians are the most valued IPL side with a net worth of $1.3 billion.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Musk has repeatedly said that he will not buy any sports team, but just like he surprised the world by trying to buy Twitter, you can never say never with Musk.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

The closest he’s ever come to ever being associated with sports was when his 74-year-old mother, Maye Musk, appeared on the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:42:51 am

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologi...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

Why has FIFA banned India, what happens to Indian football now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, what happens to Indian football now?

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion
Tech Review

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: My new morning walk companion

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Premium
I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News