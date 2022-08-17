Manchester United is pocket change, Elon Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

World’s richest man Elon Musk, with a total net worth of $270.1 billion as of August 17, joked on Wednesday that he’s buying the most-valued English Premier League side, Manchester United, who are currently at the bottom of the league.

Owned by the Glazer family, Manchester United are valued at $4.2 billion as per the 2021 Forbes List.

After social media blew up with this news, Musk clarified that he was only joking, saying this is a long-running joke on Twitter.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Musk can very well buy Manchester United if he wishes, and of course if the Glazers are willing to sell. In fact, he can buy all of the top-50 most valued sports teams and still be left with $107 billion meaning he will still be richer than Warren Buffet and Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani.

The National Football League’s (NFL) Dallas Cowboys are the world’s most valued team at $5.7billion while FC Barcelona are the most valued football team at $4.76 billion and are fourth overall.

Sports teams have seen values rise over the years thanks to increased ticket prices, advertising opportunities and huge media rights deals, as we saw earlier this year with the Indian Premier League.

Speaking of the Indian Premier League, Musk will not break a sweat in purchasing all the teams while still being the world’s richest person.

Mumbai Indians are the most valued IPL side with a net worth of $1.3 billion.

Musk has repeatedly said that he will not buy any sports team, but just like he surprised the world by trying to buy Twitter, you can never say never with Musk.

The closest he’s ever come to ever being associated with sports was when his 74-year-old mother, Maye Musk, appeared on the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.