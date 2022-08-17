Manchester United is pocket change, Elon Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Updated: August 17, 2022 11:45:59 am
World’s richest man Elon Musk, with a total net worth of $270.1 billion as of August 17, joked on Wednesday that he’s buying the most-valued English Premier League side, Manchester United, who are currently at the bottom of the league.
Owned by the Glazer family, Manchester United are valued at $4.2 billion as per the 2021 Forbes List.
After social media blew up with this news, Musk clarified that he was only joking, saying this is a long-running joke on Twitter.
Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022
Musk can very well buy Manchester United if he wishes, and of course if the Glazers are willing to sell. In fact, he can buy all of the top-50 most valued sports teams and still be left with $107 billion meaning he will still be richer than Warren Buffet and Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani.
The National Football League’s (NFL) Dallas Cowboys are the world’s most valued team at $5.7billion while FC Barcelona are the most valued football team at $4.76 billion and are fourth overall.
Sports teams have seen values rise over the years thanks to increased ticket prices, advertising opportunities and huge media rights deals, as we saw earlier this year with the Indian Premier League.
Speaking of the Indian Premier League, Musk will not break a sweat in purchasing all the teams while still being the world’s richest person.
Mumbai Indians are the most valued IPL side with a net worth of $1.3 billion.
Musk has repeatedly said that he will not buy any sports team, but just like he surprised the world by trying to buy Twitter, you can never say never with Musk.
Subscriber Only Stories
The closest he’s ever come to ever being associated with sports was when his 74-year-old mother, Maye Musk, appeared on the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Gokulam Kerela FC write letter to Prime Minister requesting FIFA ban intervention
Meta brings new Reels features for Instagram and Facebook
Tamil Nadu: Liquor sales worth Rs 273 crore through TASMAC on eve of Independence Day
Manchester United is pocket change, Elon Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams
11 sworn in as Additional Judges at Punjab and Haryana High Court
Six of family found dead at home in Jammu
Armed man enters bizman’s house, flees after kin raise alarm
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J&K administration moves to attach house of terrorist, police arrest kin
With no hospital around, newborn twins die in Maharashtra’s Palghar
Ali Asgar reveals the real reason behind quitting Kapil Sharma’s show: ‘There was a communication gap’
Decoded: Why some people have more earwax than others
Bengaluru: Sir C V Raman Road stretch to be closed for a month, traffic routes changed