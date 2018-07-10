Manchester United invites football team rescued from Thailand cave to Old Trafford

General view of the Old Trafford before a match. Manchester United invited the football team that had been trapped in a Thailand cave for more than two weeks to visit Old Trafford this season. (Source: Reuters) General view of the Old Trafford before a match. Manchester United invited the football team that had been trapped in a Thailand cave for more than two weeks to visit Old Trafford this season. (Source: Reuters)

In a kind gesture towards the Thailand kids who were rescued from a cave after 17 days, Premier League club Manchester United invited the 12 boys and their coach to visit their stadium Old Trafford this season.

Not only did the Premier League runner-ups invite the team, aged between 11 to 17, from Wild Boars Football Club, but they also extended the invitatiton to those who were involved in the rescue operation. The club posted on their official Twitter handle, “MUFC is relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season.”

#MUFC is relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season. pic.twitter.com/5CGMoD1Msq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 10 July 2018

The rescue operation required 90 expert divers to rescue the boys out from the dark cave. Kyle Walker also made a brilliant gesture by offering England shirts to the boys. He tweeted, “Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I’d like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address? @England”

Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I’d like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address? @England pic.twitter.com/pQYwW4SPh7 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) 10 July 2018

Even FIFA expressed ‘great joy’ at the news of the successful rescue. FIFA President Gianni Infantino had invited the young football team to watch the World Cup final on Sunday. However, the rescued team will not be able to attend the final in Russia, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

The sport’s world governing body says it has been informed by Thai authorities that the 12 boys and their coach “will not be in a position to travel” for health reasons.

