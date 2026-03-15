Manchester United tighten hold on third in Premier League with win over Aston Villa

Casemiro and substitute Benjamin Sesko scored United's other goals in a result that tightened United's grip on third place in the standings on 54 points after ⁠30 ​games, while fourth-placed Villa have 51 points.

By: Reuters
2 min readMar 15, 2026 10:39 PM IST
Manchester united vs Aston villaManchester United's Benjamin Sesko, right, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mate Matheus Cunha during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, in Manchester, England, Sunday March 15, 2026. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
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Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha buried a second-half strike off a pinpoint through ball from Bruno Fernandes for a club-record 16th Premier League assist in a season to lift the hosts to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Casemiro and substitute Benjamin Sesko scored United’s other goals in a result that tightened United’s grip on third place in the standings on 54 points after ⁠30 ​games, while fourth-placed Villa have 51 points.

United, who were playing their first game in 11 days, were keen for a victory after interim boss Michael Carrick’s seven-game unbeaten run ended in a 1-0 loss to 10-man Newcastle United on ​March ​4.

With 22 points from a possible 27 under ⁠Carrick’s leadership, Sunday’s win will invariably lead to more questions about his chances of becoming United’s permanent manager.

The game ‌looked headed for a draw before Cunha scored from the left side of the box in the 71st minute, with Fernandes recording his 100th assist for the club across all competitions. Sesko put the game out of reach 10 minutes later with a blistering shot from the centre of the box.

Casemiro put United ahead in the 53rd minute ⁠with a glancing ⁠header from a Fernandes corner.

Ross Barkley levelled in the 64th with a shot from the middle of the ⁠area. After a ‌lengthy VAR check to determine whether the ball glanced ​off an offside Amadou Onana, the goal stood.

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A ‌better second half salvaged a decent game after a dreary first 45 minutes plagued by errant passes and slipping players.

United did ‌have some decent first-half ​chances including ​a header ​from Amad Diallo that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stretched backwards to keep out of the net. Diogo Dalot had a ​terrific chance inside the box that he launched ⁠over the bar.

Leny Yoro’s block spoiled one of Villa’s best chances and led to a long-range shot from Fernandes at the other end that he ‌sent just ⁠wide of the post.

Villa have not won a league game since February 11, and an animated manager Unai Emery ​spent much of the afternoon stomping his feet and waving his arms in frustration

 

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