Manchester United tighten hold on third in Premier League with win over Aston Villa

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko, right, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mate Matheus Cunha during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, in Manchester, England, Sunday March 15, 2026. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha buried a second-half strike off a pinpoint through ball from Bruno Fernandes for a club-record 16th Premier League assist in a season to lift the hosts to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Casemiro and substitute Benjamin Sesko scored United’s other goals in a result that tightened United’s grip on third place in the standings on 54 points after ⁠30 ​games, while fourth-placed Villa have 51 points.

United, who were playing their first game in 11 days, were keen for a victory after interim boss Michael Carrick’s seven-game unbeaten run ended in a 1-0 loss to 10-man Newcastle United on ​March ​4.