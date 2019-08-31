Manchester United held to 1-1 draw by 10-man Saints, Aguero’s double helps Man City beat Brighton

Manchester United’s patchy start to the Premier League season continued with a 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton after a Jannik Vestergaard header cancelled out a brilliant Daniel James goal for the visitors on Saturday.

The result left United on five points from four games after last weekend’s shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace while Southampton, who stretched their winless league streak at home against United to nine games, have four points.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded his team lacked the killer instinct in the opposition half but showed no signs of frustration after a third successive lacklustre performance following the opening 4-0 home win over Chelsea.

“We started well, got the game where we wanted it and that’s where you have to score the second and the third and finish it off,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“We weren’t clinical enough. We had loads of chances, and the last bit is missing. It’s getting there though.

“The three other games that we haven’t won, we played better than against Chelsea.

“We are dominating and creating chances but haven’t been clinical enough in front of goal to win games. We have missed penalties, chances – it’s a dip in results but not in form.”

Wales winger James, signed from Swansea City during the close season, netted the third goal of his fledgling United career when he beat Angus Gunn with a 10th-minute rocket into the top corner which gave the Saints keeper no chance.

It was almost a carbon copy of his goal against Palace and with the visitors dominating the opening half, the 21-year-old forced a reflex save from Gunn with another piledriver from 20 metres midway through the first half.

That effort came after striker Marcus Rashford, who endured another forgettable afternoon, headed well wide of the near post from close range.

United faded after the break and Vestergaard equalised in the 58th minute when he rose above Victor Lindelof to head home emphatically a Kevin Danso cross from the right, moments after visiting keeper David De Gea tipped away a Danny Ings header.

The home side were forced to hang on in the closing stages after Danso was sent off in the 73rd minute for a second bookable foul when he hacked down Scott McTominay, with Gunn denying Rashford and substitute Mason Greenwood.

United left back Ashley Young acknowledged it was a poor result for the winners of a record 20 English league titles, who have won only one of their last nine league games.

“I think it’s two points dropped, even before they went down to 10 men we felt comfortable,” Young told BBC Sport.

“We didn’t come down here to draw, we came to win. The chances are there, we just need to take them.”

Aguero scores double as Man City hit four in win over Brighton

A double from Sergio Aguero, a first of the season for Kevin De Bruyne and another from Bernardo Silva steered Manchester City to a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

City wasted no time in getting themselves in front as De Bruyne fired home after just 68 seconds, and City’s 17th win in their last 18 league matches never looked in doubt.

There was a worrying sight for City as Aymeric Laporte was carried off on a stretcher after upending Brighton’s Adam Webster and coming off worse, but there was better news to come, as Aguero finished well to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

Brighton had good chances to get themselves back in it either side of the interval, but they were made to pay for their profligacy in ruthless fashion by Aguero, who rifled into the top corner to make it three ten minutes into the second half.

Seconds after coming off the bench, Bernardo Silva then rounded off the scoring with City’s 14th goal of the season, on the end of a pass from Aguero.

City coasted to a victory that moves them back to the top of the standings, with Liverpool in action later on Saturday.

Chelsea waste two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United

Chelsea threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with newly promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, leaving manager Frank Lampard still looking for his first home win.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham got his name on the score-sheet at Stamford Bridge for the first time with two first-half goals.

Abraham, one of several players from Chelsea’s youth academy given a chance by Lampard, slotted home in the 19th minute when Sheffield keeper Dean Henderson failed to gather the ball under pressure from Christian Pulisic.

Abraham doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 43rd minute when he capitalised on a defensive mix-up.

But the visitors pulled a goal back immediately after half-time when Callum Robinson converted a cross from Enda Stevens and equalised in the 89th minute when Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma netted past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Leicester’s Vardy sinks Bournemouth with clinical display in 3-1 win

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was involved in all three goals as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Bournemouth 3-1 in an end-to-end contest at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Vardy opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he took advantage of Bournemouth’s high line to break the offside trap and latch onto Ben Chilwell’s long ball, lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who was caught in no man’s land.

But the hosts’ lead lasted only three minutes after Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser slipped the ball through to find striker Callum Wilson, whose shot from an acute angle beat Kasper Schmeichel and trickled into the goal at the far post.

Vardy then turned provider for Leicester’s second, beating Steve Cook on the right side of the box on the dribble before playing the ball across goal for midfielder Youri Tielemans who restored the lead with a simple tap-in.

In the second half, Leicester’s persistence in the press paid off when James Maddison nicked the ball off the Bournemouth back line and the ball fell to Tielemans, whose pass back into the box was taken first time by Vardy to make it 3-1.

The result saw Leicester, who are yet to lose a league game this season, move temporarily up to third in the standings with eight points after four games.

Ayew breaks Palace home drought to see off 10-man Villa

Crystal Palace finally scored in front of their own fans at Selhurst Park as Jordan Ayew secured a 1-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday against an Aston Villa side hampered by the 54th-minute dismissal of Trezeguet.

But Villa were denied an equaliser in the final seconds when Henri Lansbury bundled the ball into the net but referee Kevin Friend disallowed the goal for an earlier dive by Jack Grealish, who was booked.

After two successive goalless draws, Palace looked in danger of further frustration until Ayew finally found a way to beat Tom Heaton on 73 minutes, getting on the end of a James McArthur cross to fire home.

Until that point there seemed no way past Villa’s keeper, who twice tipped over free kicks from Luka Milivojevic either side of the break.

McArthur also flashed a shot over Heaton’s bar as Palace demonstrated their familiar problems up front but the key moment came after the break when Trezeguet was dismissed for crashing into Wilfried Zaha.

Villa’s task had been hard enough with 11 men but with 10 they looked permanently stretched and Ayew took full advantage on 73 minutes, turning inside from the left to fire a right-foot shot into the net.

Haller on target again as Hammers beat Norwich

Sebastian Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko were on target as West Ham United picked up their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory over promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

French forward Haller, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in the close season, put the Hammers ahead in the 24th minute, sliding the ball home from close range after a wonderful cross from Arthur Masuaku.

The goal makes it three goals in two games for the club’s record 45 million pounds ($55 million) signing who opened his account with a brace at Watford last week.

Norwich, who have now suffered three defeats in their opening four games, should have pulled level in the 31st minute but Todd Cantwell put a header from close range wide, after a superb run down the flank from Max Aarons

Ukraine international Yarmolenko doubled the lead in emphatic fashion with a fine left-foot volley from outside the box in the 56th minute.

Robert Snodgrass should have added a third after being slipped in by Felipe Anderson but his effort was kept out by Norwich keeper Tim Krul.

Hughes strikes early as Watford draw to ease pressure on boss Gracia

After three successive Premier League defeats under manager Javi Gracia, Watford stopped the rot by hanging on for their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Will Hughes took just 78 seconds to atone for his embarrassing miss on the goalline the previous weekend, slotting home after Tom Cleverley’s shot deflected off a defender into his path.

The goal was the second quickest Watford have ever scored in the Premier League and eased visiting nerves as they sought to avoid their worst start to a season for 85 years.

Newcastle took most of the first half to find any sort of attacking rhythm but equalised just before the break through Fabian Schar, who pounced on a loose ball to beat Ben Foster with a left-foot shot from inside the area.

Both sides could have won it after the break when Joelinton thought he should have been awarded a penalty and Watford substitute Isaac Success was denied by keeper Martin Dubravka.

Gracia, who is under pressure with his side still rooted to the bottom of the table, chose to keep record signing Ismaila Sarr on the bench.