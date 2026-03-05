Manchester United’s Harry Maguire gets suspended sentence over 2020 nightclub incident in Greece

Manchester United's Harry Maguire walks on the pitch in dejection at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been given a 15-month suspended sentence over a nightclub scuffle on the Greek island of Mykonos in August 2020.

Maguire originally was handed a 21-month suspended sentence shortly after the incident, but he appealed the ruling, which triggered a new trial at a court on the island of Syros, the region’s administrative capital.

The appeals trial had been delayed several times, including once because of a lawyers’ strike. Maguire, who turns 33 on Thursday, was then convicted on related charges.

The center-back has denied wrongdoing. In 2020, he said: “If anything, myself, family, and friends are the victims.”