Manchester United’s Harry Maguire gets suspended sentence over 2020 nightclub incident in Greece

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been given a 15-month suspended sentence over a nightclub scuffle on the Greek island of Mykonos in August 2020.
Maguire originally was handed a 21-month suspended sentence shortly after the incident, but he appealed the ruling, which triggered a new trial at a court on the island of Syros, the region’s administrative capital.
The appeals trial had been delayed several times, including once because of a lawyers’ strike. Maguire, who turns 33 on Thursday, was then convicted on related charges.
The center-back has denied wrongdoing. In 2020, he said: “If anything, myself, family, and friends are the victims.”
Maguire can appeal the ruling.
After the incident, the United player had given his version of events in an interview with BBC and explained why he had not apologised for the incident. He had said that he was scared for his life.
“An apology is something when you have done something wrong.”
Talking about the incident he said: “I don’t wish it on anybody. Obviously the situation has made it difficult for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I regret putting the fans and the club through this, but I did nothing wrong.
“I found myself in a situation where it could have happened to anybody and anywhere.”
Maguire said that he was hit repeatedly on the legs. “It wasn’t on my mind. I was in that much of a panic. Fear. Scared for my life.”