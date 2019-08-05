Manchester United sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City, becomes most expensive defender

Manchester United on Monday completed the signing of defender Harry Maguire from Leicester City in a record-breaking £80 million deal, making the English centre-back the most expensive defender of all-time.

We have an important announcement to make… Welcome, @HarryMaguire93 👋 #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

The Red Devils were after the England centre-back for much of the transfer window, as they looked for defensive reinforcements to their squad. The saga came to end on Monday, after Maguire’s medical, as he penned a six-year-long contract to become the newest recruit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild at Old Trafford.

Becoming the most expensive defender, Maguire would look to strengthen Manchester United’s faltering defence that leaked 54 goals in the 2018/19 season. To improve their backline, United also signed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace earlier in the transfer window.

Previously, Dutch centre-back, Virgil van Dijk had the honour of being the most expensive defender of all time, when the reigning European Champions signed him for £75m in January 2018.

Thanks to everyone who has supported me and played a part in my career. I’m proud and honoured to join @ManUtd. What an incredible football journey it’s been so far ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yVaTnBBHv6 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 5, 2019

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” said Maguire.

“From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started,” he added.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was full of praise of his new signing, who came up the ranks of Sheffield United and made his professional debut in 2011.

“Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature. He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure, coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes, I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch,” the Norwegian said.

Bidding for a Champions League spot, Manchester United open their 2019/20 season against Chelsea at Old Trafford on August 11.