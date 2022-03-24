Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston announces retirement aged 23

Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston has announced retirement from professional football at just 23. The talented youngster has struggled to get back to fitness as he suffered from injuries and underwent two operations. The decision of calling time on his short career came after a lengthy rehabilitation battle in recent years.

Never thought I would have to write this at 23 but this chapter has had to come to an end. I can look back proudly on what I’ve achieved in my career but I am excited about what’s in store for the future. A new chapter awaits 💥 pic.twitter.com/PbcVaepfMH — Paul Woolston (@PAULHW_) March 23, 2022

Woolston joined United in 2018 after impressing against the club when playing for Newcastle United’s Under-18s. After joining Sunderland at the age of 10, Woolston departed for the Magpies in 2015 and was the club’s third-choice keeper for the 2016/17 Championship-winning season.

Woolston also told manutd.com: “To have to retire at just 23 has been really tough to come to terms with but I feel a lot more positive now. I am really proud of everything that I have achieved, many people dream of playing football at this level.”