scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Manchester United go for broke: After Casemiro, Pulisic, Antony on the radar

United desperately chase targets across Europe as transfer deadline inches nearer.

Manchester United have signed Casemiro (left) from Real Madrid and might end up signing Christian Pulisic (center) from Chelsea and Antony from Ajax.

It’s that time of the year again when football teams from all around the globe try to bolster their squads while fans salivate at the prospect of dream signings and fantasy line-ups. It’s the 2022-23 transfer season and it’s turning out to be quite a rollercoaster ride. And we have just over a week left!!! So, strap in your seatbelts as we take a look at what promises to be a tumultuous season of signings, releases and everything that goes with them.

In the last week, a lot of deals took shape while a flurry of speculations spread across the internet like wildfire. A transfer season full of more twists and turns than your average pulpy thriller, this one has kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Is Casemiro Manchester United’s DMF answer?

The biggest news this week was Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s transfer from Real Madrid to Manchester United. The transfer, which came completely out of left field, was confirmed in record time with medicals pending. The club will officially announce Casemiro as a United player after that is done.

On paper, it looks like this might be the end of United’s midfield woes as Casemiro can easily slot above the defenders and provide cover to them while attack-minded midfielders like Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes can concentrate more on what brought them to the dance in the first place. But is he an ideal Ten Hag midfielder? It should be kept in mind that Casemiro’s transfer was only sanctioned after the Frenkie de Jong saga reached a dead end.

The two players are completely different as de Jong is more in the ilk of ten Hag’s way of playing the ball out of defense and moving it forward with cutting passes while Casemiro is more of a traditional DM who can be the man of steel as a defensive cover with crunching challenges and vital interceptions but is not really a ball carrying player. It can’t, however, be denied that he is a massive upgrade over what United have in their midfield but time will only tell how important the Brazilian will be in the long run.

Pulisic, Antony on United’s radar

Manchester United are also in the market for a striker and it’s been reported that Ajax striker Antony is pretty keen on the move. To fan the flames, Antony was left out of the clash with Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday by coach Alfred Schreuder.

As per reports, the Brazilian has gone on strike to secure a move to Old Trafford and play under former manager Erik Ten Hag. Earlier in the transfer window, United had cooled their interest on the striker due to Ajax’s high asking price but with Cristiano Ronaldo not really in top form, the Red Devils are scouring the market for a striker. Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s hopes of leaving United are getting harder and harder as even Borussia Dortmund rejected a chance to sign him.

United’s attempts to prise Christian Pulisic away from Chelsea also seems to be futile with the American opting to stay at Stamford Bridge after United made no concrete attempts to sign him, instead focusing on Antony.

Aubameyang and Depay’s Barcelona situation

The futures of relatively new Barcelona players Memphis Depay and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang are very much in the air with the former having a contract termination agreement ready with the Catalan giants in hope for a move to Juventus while talks between Chelsea and Barcelona are still ongoing for the Gabonese. In another potential outgoing, Lecce have agreed personal terms with Samuel Umtiti and Barcelona will pay full salary but will receive add-ons during the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Fofana headed to Chelsea?

Wesley Fofana was kept out of Leicester City’s squad for the game against Southampton, which the Foxes ended up losing. Chelsea, meanwhile, are circling around the defender even after Leicester said that the defender is not for sale. But they may want to brace themselves for a few more bids due to Chelsea’s recent 3-0 defeat against Leeds which might prompt them to raid the market again for a defender. If an improved bid arrives, it may not be possible for Leicester to hold onto the player for long.

Done deals this week

Morgan Gibbs-White – Wolves to Nottingham Forest, £42.5m

Cesare Casadei – Inter Milan to Chelsea, £16.8m

Tanguy Ndombele – Tottenham to Napoli, loan

Mathias Jorgensen – unattached to Brentford, free

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Matheus Nunes – Sporting Lisbon, £42.2m

Thilo Kehrer – PSG to West Ham, £10.1m

Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht to Manchester City, £11m

Pervis Estupinan – Villarreal to Brighton, £15m

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

Destiny Udogie – Udinese to Tottenham, £15m

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:52:00 am
Next Story

Jailer: Rajinikanth plays a man you don’t want to mess with in intense first look. See photo

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
FTX Crypto Cup

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News