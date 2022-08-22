Manchester United go for broke: After Casemiro, Pulisic, Antony on the radar

It’s that time of the year again when football teams from all around the globe try to bolster their squads while fans salivate at the prospect of dream signings and fantasy line-ups. It’s the 2022-23 transfer season and it’s turning out to be quite a rollercoaster ride. And we have just over a week left!!! So, strap in your seatbelts as we take a look at what promises to be a tumultuous season of signings, releases and everything that goes with them.

In the last week, a lot of deals took shape while a flurry of speculations spread across the internet like wildfire. A transfer season full of more twists and turns than your average pulpy thriller, this one has kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Is Casemiro Manchester United’s DMF answer?

The biggest news this week was Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s transfer from Real Madrid to Manchester United. The transfer, which came completely out of left field, was confirmed in record time with medicals pending. The club will officially announce Casemiro as a United player after that is done.

On paper, it looks like this might be the end of United’s midfield woes as Casemiro can easily slot above the defenders and provide cover to them while attack-minded midfielders like Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes can concentrate more on what brought them to the dance in the first place. But is he an ideal Ten Hag midfielder? It should be kept in mind that Casemiro’s transfer was only sanctioned after the Frenkie de Jong saga reached a dead end.

The two players are completely different as de Jong is more in the ilk of ten Hag’s way of playing the ball out of defense and moving it forward with cutting passes while Casemiro is more of a traditional DM who can be the man of steel as a defensive cover with crunching challenges and vital interceptions but is not really a ball carrying player. It can’t, however, be denied that he is a massive upgrade over what United have in their midfield but time will only tell how important the Brazilian will be in the long run.

Pulisic, Antony on United’s radar

Manchester United are also in the market for a striker and it’s been reported that Ajax striker Antony is pretty keen on the move. To fan the flames, Antony was left out of the clash with Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday by coach Alfred Schreuder.

Understand Antony will NOT be part of Ajax XI vs Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday. Brazilian star didn’t train with the group yesterday and today. 🚨⚪️🔴🇧🇷 #Ajax Antony wants Manchester United and hopes for Ajax to negotiate with Man Utd when the new bid will be submitted. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/AtKCwCL6IV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

As per reports, the Brazilian has gone on strike to secure a move to Old Trafford and play under former manager Erik Ten Hag. Earlier in the transfer window, United had cooled their interest on the striker due to Ajax’s high asking price but with Cristiano Ronaldo not really in top form, the Red Devils are scouring the market for a striker. Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s hopes of leaving United are getting harder and harder as even Borussia Dortmund rejected a chance to sign him.

United’s attempts to prise Christian Pulisic away from Chelsea also seems to be futile with the American opting to stay at Stamford Bridge after United made no concrete attempts to sign him, instead focusing on Antony.

Aubameyang and Depay’s Barcelona situation

Memphis Depay deal. Termination of contract would be now finally ready between Depay’s camp and Barça – but it’s up to Juventus. 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB Juventus have to give final green light to two year deal discussed for days in order to complete and then sign the agreement. pic.twitter.com/F7KZXO6V3G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

The futures of relatively new Barcelona players Memphis Depay and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang are very much in the air with the former having a contract termination agreement ready with the Catalan giants in hope for a move to Juventus while talks between Chelsea and Barcelona are still ongoing for the Gabonese. In another potential outgoing, Lecce have agreed personal terms with Samuel Umtiti and Barcelona will pay full salary but will receive add-ons during the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Xavi on Aubameyang-Chelsea: “We don't know what will happen. Right now he's our player, he's important but the circumstances will tell”. 🚨🔵 #FCB “At the moment neither Auba nor Memphis have left… now the priority is to register Koundé”. pic.twitter.com/R23lYtpNOO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

Is Fofana headed to Chelsea?

Wesley Fofana was kept out of Leicester City’s squad for the game against Southampton, which the Foxes ended up losing. Chelsea, meanwhile, are circling around the defender even after Leicester said that the defender is not for sale. But they may want to brace themselves for a few more bids due to Chelsea’s recent 3-0 defeat against Leeds which might prompt them to raid the market again for a defender. If an improved bid arrives, it may not be possible for Leicester to hold onto the player for long.

Rodgers: "There are talks for Maddison new deal. I’m sure the club would want to extend James contract. Both sides have to be able to find an agreement". 🔵 #LCFC "Fofana is not for sale, club have made that clear – unless anything changes on that I would expect him to be here". pic.twitter.com/HHwO8b8zBw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Done deals this week

Morgan Gibbs-White – Wolves to Nottingham Forest, £42.5m

Cesare Casadei – Inter Milan to Chelsea, £16.8m

Tanguy Ndombele – Tottenham to Napoli, loan

Mathias Jorgensen – unattached to Brentford, free

Matheus Nunes – Sporting Lisbon, £42.2m

Thilo Kehrer – PSG to West Ham, £10.1m

Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht to Manchester City, £11m

Pervis Estupinan – Villarreal to Brighton, £15m

Destiny Udogie – Udinese to Tottenham, £15m