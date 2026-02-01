Manchester United fans wear clown masks in latest protest at club’s owners

Fans chanted against the owners and held banners as smoke from flares filled the air while the protesters marched down Sir Matt Busby Way to the forecourt at the stadium.

By: AP
2 min readFeb 1, 2026 11:39 PM IST
Manchester United fans protest against the club's owners, the Glazer family, prior to the Premier League match against Fulham (PHOTO: AP)Manchester United fans protest against the club's owners, the Glazer family, prior to the Premier League match against Fulham (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Some protesters wore clown masks as disgruntled Manchester United fans marched toward Old Trafford on Sunday to express their anger at the ownership of the club.

The 1958 – the fan group organising the march – has been a vocal critic of the Glazer family, which took a controlling stake of United in 2005, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of petrochemical giant INEOS, who assumed control of the club’s soccer operations in 2024.

The latest anti-ownership demonstration took place ahead of United’s Premier League match against Fulham.

Fans chanted against the owners and held banners as smoke from flares filled the air while the protesters marched down Sir Matt Busby Way to the forecourt at the stadium.

Greater Manchester Police indicated there were between 500 and 600 protesters and no arrests had been made.

The 1958 group has complained about the “dysfunctional, inept ownership” of the 20-time English champions, whose last league title was in 2013.

The Glazers have been unpopular among fans since their leveraged buyout of the club 21 years ago. There was hope Ratcliffe – a boyhood United supporter – would bring the good times back but his minority ownership has so far been marked by high-profile hirings and firings, ticket price hikes and sweeping cost cuts.

Story continues below this ad

United continue winning run under Carrick

Utd’s Benjamin Sesko struck deep into stoppage time in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Fulham on Sunday as the home side continued their resurgence under interim boss Michael Carrick. The win propelled United to fourth place in the standings on 41 points and added another statement result to Carrick’s reign, coming after wins over Manchester City and leaders Arsenal. Fulham fell to eighth.

United led 2-0 after goals from Brazilians Casemiro in the 19th minute and Matheus Cunha in the 56th. But ‍Fulham battled ⁠back with Raul Jimenez scoring from the penalty spot in the 85th and then Kevin celebrated the equaliser in the 91st minute.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?
Devika Sihag claimed the Thailand Masters 2026 title. (Picture Credit - Badminton Photo)
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Quick comment: Novak Djokovic may have just missed his best chance to win 25th Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic reacts while during the men's singles final at the Australian Open vs Carlos Alcaraz. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Pakistan
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?
Devika Sihag claimed the Thailand Masters 2026 title. (Picture Credit - Badminton Photo)
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News