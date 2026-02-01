Manchester United fans wear clown masks in latest protest at club’s owners

Manchester United fans protest against the club's owners, the Glazer family, prior to the Premier League match against Fulham (PHOTO: AP)

Some protesters wore clown masks as disgruntled Manchester United fans marched toward Old Trafford on Sunday to express their anger at the ownership of the club.

The 1958 – the fan group organising the march – has been a vocal critic of the Glazer family, which took a controlling stake of United in 2005, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of petrochemical giant INEOS, who assumed control of the club’s soccer operations in 2024.

The latest anti-ownership demonstration took place ahead of United’s Premier League match against Fulham.

Fans chanted against the owners and held banners as smoke from flares filled the air while the protesters marched down Sir Matt Busby Way to the forecourt at the stadium.