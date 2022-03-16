Fans hurl bottles at Atletico manager Diego Simeone after Manchester United’s CL elimination

Manchester United, eliminated from the Champions League after defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday, are likely to face punishment from UEFA after their fans hurled objects at visiting manager Diego Simeone.

Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel at the end of the game, which Atletico won 1-0 for a 2-1 aggregate victory, and had plastic bottles, drinks and other objects thrown at him.

The incident will likely feature in the UEFA match delegate’s report on the game and that would trigger a disciplinary investigation and any eventual sanction.

Manchester United fans threw drinks onto the field towards Diego Simeone after their loss to Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/15VxskwXMe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2022

Responding on the incident, Diego Simeone insisted he didn’t realise he’d been pelted with bottles as he raced down the Old Trafford touchline after team’s win.

The coach initially celebrated wildly around his technical area before sprinting down the touchline towards the tunnel. He was then targeted by bottles from the crowd, before Vincic and his assists came in for similar treatment. “No, when I came off the pitch, I ran because I was happy and I like to enjoy it in the dressing room,” he told the press.

“So I don’t know what happened. What you just said, all I was thinking about was getting into the changing room to the dressing room, and I was really happy,” he added.

With Reuters inputs