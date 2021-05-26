Watch: Man United fans attacked, robbed in Gdansk before Europa League final

A group of Manchester United fans visiting Gdansk for the Europa League final were attacked. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Manchester United fans were attacked at a bar in Gdansk late on Tuesday night, Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported, citing local police. The attack in the Polish city comes a day before Wednesday’s Europa League final against Villarreal.

Confirming the development, United released a statement on Wednesday which read, “Club staff were assisting a number of United fans in Gdansk last night [Tuesday] and today after an incident where some of our supporters were attacked outside a bar in the city.”

Pewne osoby ze środowiska kibicowskiego (celowo nie użyłem słowa “kibice”) Lechii Gdańsk, postanowiły zaatakować restaurację, w której siedzieli kibice Manchesteru United. Brak słów. #UEL #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/pzVvJ4ysDI — Footbreak (@footbreak_yt) May 25, 2021

A video on social media shows a group of people, dressed in dark clothes, chanting and running from a bar in the city, leaving tables and chairs overturned.

BBC’s Simon Stone reported that three United supporters suffered minor injuries.

Three @ManUtd fans suffered minor injuries after locals attacked them in a bar last night. Club staff assisting those who had stuff stolen. Not aware of any issue involving Utd/Villarreal fans and general atmosphere good natured. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, local mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz condemned the attack on a group of between 20 and 30 fans, saying in a statement posted on Facebook that Gdansk was an open city with no place for violence.

“Dear Manchester United and Villareal fans, all guests who came to Gdansk –- you are always appreciated here and we cordially welcome you to our city,” she added.

Witnesses said the attackers were heard shouting the name of local football club Lechia. Police said they were analysing video footage and expected to make arrests.

(With Reuters inputs)