Manchester United eye loan deal for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr teammate Vincent Aboubakar

Manchester United will look to bring one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s current Al Nassr teammate Vincent Aboubakar to Old Trafford in a short term deal, according to Saudi publication OKAZ.

Aboubakar has netted 138 goals across spells in France, Turkey, Portugal and Saudi Arabia and was recently in the news after scoring at the World Cup with a delicious chip in Cameroon’s 3-3 draw against Serbia.

Against Brazil, he was again the talk of the match as he made history with a beauty of a header as the Indomitable Lions claimed a first win over the Selecao.

It was followed by the Cameroonian captain ripping off his shirt in jubilation and being sent off for a second yellow card for the offence. Not long before his 92nd-minute goal, Aboubakar had been shown a first yellow card for rugby tackling Gabriel Martinelli. The red card meant he became the first player to score and be sent off in a World Cup match since Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 final.

United, who sit in the 4th position in the Premier League table, are in need of a backup striker after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and Aboubakar fits the bill. The English team will, however, have to lock horns with Turkey’s Fenerbahçe to secure the player’s signature, the aforementioned report stated.

Meanwhile, United manager Erik ten Hag has not set a date for Jadon Sancho’s return to first team action but said he will not compromise the winger’s physical and mental recovery by rushing him back, despite the team’s issues in attack.

Sancho, 22, has struggled for form since joining United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021. He has not played since Oct. 22 and his absence, along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, has depleted United’s options up front.