Manchester United congratulate East Bengal on centenary, impending ISL entry

Allan John Dawson, Manchester United’s director of football operations with East Bengal officials last year. (Source: File)

Manchester United have sent a letter to East Bengal, congratulating the Kolkata club on their centenary celebrations and also expressing happiness over the red-and-gold brigade’s impending introduction to the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL).

“We would like to hereby congratulate East Bengal Football Club and the millions of East Bengal Fans for its Centenary year celebrations. We are well aware about the rich history of your Club and its colourful journey since 1st of August 1920,” United tour director Christoffer Komen wrote in the letter, addressed to East Bengal Club general secretary Kalyan Majumder. The letter has been uploaded on the club’s official Facebook page.

East Bengal have recently roped in an investor, Shree Cement, that would pave the way for them to play in the ISL this term. United have expressed their happiness over the development.

“We are also happy to know that all the efforts will be made to see East Bengal figuring in this season’s Indian Super League and we hereby send our best wishes for your new journey,” the letter stated.

United, in fact, had contemplated a pre-season tour to India this term and accordingly a four-member delegation from the Red Devils headed by director of football Allan Dawson had met the East Bengal officials and West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas in November last year. An exhibition match against East Bengal was on the roster. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, forced a cancellation of the proposed tour.

“We must also thank you for the wonderful experience we had during our recent site visit to your Club at Kolkata, India,” United’s letter to East Bengal mentioned.

