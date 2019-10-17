Manchester United’s David de Gea, Paul Pogba ruled out for Liverpool clash

Manchester United’s David de Gea will join Paul Pogba on the sidelines for Manchester United’s Sunday clash with Liverpool, after being forced off the field during Spain’s European qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday with an apparent groin injury.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper’s absence would add to the woes of the Manchester-based club, with the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led side stuck struggling at the bottom half of the league table.

“David needs a scan,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “I think he’ll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it’s just one of those things.”

Their French talisman Paul Pogba has been also ruled out of the clash against the league leaders, owing to an ongoing ankle issue. Even after spending the international breaking working on his recuperation in Dubai, Pogba won’t be able to make a comeback, according to Solskjaer.

“Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier. He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks’ rest in a boot so hopefully, he won’t be too long, but he won’t make this game, no,” said the Norwegian.

On the other hand, Jesse Lingard is also ruled out of the rivalry match, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka expected to make late pushes for returns after injury. Although, the Spanish goalkeeper’s unavailability would offer Sergio Romero his first league start of the season.

Having made their worst start in the league in over 30 years, Manchester United sit just two points above the drop zone in 12th place on the league table.