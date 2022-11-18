Manchester United to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract & sue him over breach, suggest reports

Following Manchester United’s statement on Friday that they have ‘initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview’, there are now reports that the club is moving in the direction of parting ways with the Portuguese.

ESPN reports that United are seeking to terminate Ronaldo’s deal as well as sue him for a breach of contract further establishing that the club has been in touch with their legal counselors since Monday morning after parts of the Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan Morgan were leaked on Sunday.

Contract termination may raise further dispute between the club and the player, who’d want to be paid for the remaining of his contract with over 15 million pounds still left in it, despite the cuts taken following United’s exit from the Champions League this season.

"I don't have respect for him, because he don't show respect for me." Cristiano Ronaldo says he experiences a lack of "empathy" from his Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag.

Earlier on Thursday, reports from Manchester suggested that club manager Erik Ten Hag had been part of a meeting with club bosses including co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough, expressing that he does not want Ronaldo to play for United again.

In his interview, Ronaldo had said that he ‘didn’t respect’ Ten Hag as he felt that the Dutch manager didn’t respect him.

“The coach didn’t have respect for me, he said. “So this is why the relationship is the way it is. He keeps saying in the press that he came to me and he likes me blah, blah, blah but that it’s only for the press, 100%.”

Ronaldo further added, “You don’t put me on against Manchester City because of respect for my career and you want to put me on for three minutes against Tottenham?” said Ronaldo. “It doesn’t make sense. I think he did it on purpose. I felt provoked not only because of that game, but before. He don’t respect the way I should deserve. But it is what it is. This is why probably, the game against Tottenham, I left.”