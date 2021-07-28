Manchester United confirm agreement for Raphael Varane transfer

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign the France centre back from Real Madrid

Manchester United, on Tuesday, confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle with Real Madrid for the transfer of Raphael Varane.

In a statement released on Tuesday, United said: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

United have agreed on a deal to sign the France center back from Real Madrid for an initial 34 million pounds ($46.97 million), British media had reported on Monday.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Varane will be in England later this week, then after the quarantine period he’ll undergo his medical and sign his contract until June 2025 + option until June 2026 already agreed since weeks.

The 28-year-old has featured over 350 times for the Spanish club, winning three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies since joining them in 2011 from French side Lens.

Manchester United’s transfer window so far… INS:

✅ Tom Heaton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

✅ Jadon Sancho 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

✅ Raphael Varane 🇫🇷 OUTS:

→ Sergio Romero 🇦🇷

→ Tahith Chong 🇳🇱

→ Joel Pereira 🇨🇭 Rate their window out of 10 👇 pic.twitter.com/FK9isJfKip — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) July 27, 2021

He lifted the World Cup with France in 2018, and played in all four of their games at this year’s European Championship as they were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16.