Manchester United complete Casemiro signing from Real Madrid

Manchester United have completed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, the Premier League club said on Monday, with the Brazil midfielder penning a contract until June 2026 with the option of another year.
The 30-year-old, who joins for a fee that could reportedly rise to 70 million euros ($69.53 million), was unveiled before the Old Trafford crowd ahead of United’s game against Liverpool.
🔴 Keano x @Casemiro 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/HNgqRuSdgr
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 23, 2022
“The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting,” Casemiro told the club website.
“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik (ten Hag) and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team mates in the coming years.”
Casemiro had a hugely successful spell at Real after joining from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo in 2013, winning five Champions League trophies, two league titles and one Copa del Rey, among other honours.
Subscriber Only Stories
Capped 63 times by Brazil, Casemiro said a tearful goodbye to Real earlier on Monday, giving special thanks to fellow midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.
Top News
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original
Latest News
Social life and life skills in focus as Mumbai colleges seek to cover lost ground after pandemic
British Airways to cut 10,000 flights from Heathrow
Rajasthan adds 425 Covid cases, 4 deaths
Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 30 cr to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle
Rationalisation of schools: Amid protests, Haryana minister says ‘schools closed during Hooda govt too’
Rajasthan: 2 teens deliver babies, rape cases registered
Anna Mani: Google celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Indian physicist and meteorologist
Games should not be seen from political lens: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over Rural Olympics row
Punjab: Couple beat MC employee for issuing challan, arrested after video goes viral
Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing items seized from Florida home
Heading back from party, 4 friends killed after private bus rams into car
Know Your City | ‘No rate card; people give what they have’: A peek into Chennai’s 83-years-old salon
Too many heads, faces: Himachal Congress battles crises as Anand Sharma walks out of poll panel