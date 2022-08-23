scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Manchester United complete Casemiro signing from Real Madrid

The 30-year-old, who joins for a fee that could reportedly rise to 70 million euros ($69.53 million), was unveiled before the Old Trafford crowd ahead of United's game against Liverpool.

Casemiro, Casemiro transfer, Casemiro goes to Manchester United, Manchester United casemiro, Manchester United transfer newsCasemiro will leave Real Madrid for £70 million after a stellar nine years with Los Blancos .( Source : Reuters )

Manchester United have completed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, the Premier League club said on Monday, with the Brazil midfielder penning a contract until June 2026 with the option of another year.

“The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting,” Casemiro told  the club website.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik (ten Hag) and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team mates in the coming years.”

Casemiro had a hugely successful spell at Real after joining from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo in 2013, winning five Champions League trophies, two league titles and one Copa del Rey, among other honours.

Capped 63 times by Brazil, Casemiro said a tearful goodbye to Real earlier on Monday, giving special thanks to fellow midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 08:09:29 am
Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

