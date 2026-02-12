Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe claims ‘UK has been colonised by immigrants’

Football anti-discrimination body Kick It Out condemned the comments and said that Ratcliffe’s opinions were "disgraceful".

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 12, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe stands in front of former manager Alex Ferguson during a Premier League football match in September 2025. (AP Photo)Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe stands in front of former manager Alex Ferguson during a Premier League football match in September 2025. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Manchester United’s part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has claimed in an interview that Britain has been “colonised” by immigrants”, who are draining resources from the state. Ratcliffe is one of the country’s richest men, who owns 28.94 per cent of the Red Devils.

“You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” Ratcliffe told Sky News. “I mean, the UK has been colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn’t it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people.”

The Sky News factchecked Ratcliffe’s numbers by quoting official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which, the report said, estimated that the population of the UK was 67 million in mid-2020 and 70 million in mid-2024. The UK population was estimated at 58.9 million in 2000.

Ratcliffe’s comments are in sharp contrast to United’s own squad which had a heavy mix of overseas talent, with more than a dozen different nationalities. United’s website also brags about Manchester being “a city famed for its embrace of immigrants”.

Ratcliffe spoke about the current UK prime minister Keir Starmer needing to do “difficult things” before comparing it to what he had to do at United.

“I’ve seen quite a bit of this at the football club. If you do difficult things, which we felt that we had to do at Manchester United… we felt like they were the right things to do. But you do become very unpopular for a while.”

“I’ve been very unpopular at Manchester United because we’ve made lots of changes. But for the better, in my view. And I think we’re beginning to see some evidence in the football club that that’s beginning to pay off.

Story continues below this ad

“But you’ve got all the same issues with the country. If you really want to deal with the major issues of immigration, with people opting to take benefits rather than working for a living, if you want to deal with that, then you’re going to have to do some things which are unpopular, and show some courage,” Ratcliffe added in comments that have been heavily criticised.

Football anti-discrimination body Kick It Out condemned the comments and said that Ratcliffe’s opinions were “disgraceful”. In a statement to Sky News, Kick It Out said: “This type of language and leadership has no place in English football.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
Advertisement
Best of Express
After assurance in HC, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in Central Vista plan
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
Epstein emails show Puri meetings, visa help for aide
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Rangoon
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
cancer
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News