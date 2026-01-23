Manchester United midfielder Casemiro to leave at end of season

Manchester United's Casemiro, center, leaves the field with medics after sustaining an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will leave the Premier League side at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, the club said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old does have a one-year extension option, but the club has chosen not to activate it according to a team source.

United’s decision not to extend or renew his contract was made far in advance of ‍Thursday’s ⁠announcement as part of long-term squad overhaul plans. Casemiro had requested the club confirm his summer departure at this time.

“I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” Casemiro said. “From the first day that I walked ​out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the ‌passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters of this special club.”