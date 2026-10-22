Captain-manager feud plays out in open after Manchester United sink to 4-1 loss to Como in Champions League

Manchester United’s crisis deepened and disagreements between captain Bruno Fernandes and manager Michael Carrick played out in public as they were thrashed 4-1 by Italian Champions League newbies Como on Wednesday. Carrick apologised to fans after the performance but Fernandes, in an interview that he gave broadcasters after the former, questioned the tactics that were deployed.
“I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters. They are the heartbeat of this football club and they always will be,” Carrick said. “For them to travel, I had to apologize for the performance. To have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them.”
“It was more than disappointing. I think everybody has got to take responsibility for that,” he said. “I 100% take responsibility for the overall team and the performance – that’s where it stops. It stops with me and I’m absolutely fine with that. I accept that totally. But as a supporter of this football club for so long, to see a performance like that is unacceptable, I have to say.”
Fernandes in a later interview questioned United’s tactical call to not press man-to-man, stating that they gave Como the ball for too long and boosted their confidence. This was followed by Carrick criticising the players, and Fernandes in particular, for not working hard enough on the field in the post-match press conference.
“It’s a decision from the staff not to press man to man and sometimes leave a little bit of space in behind and trying to get the ball. To wait for them to give the ball. But sometimes when you give too much of the ball to these teams they gain confidence. They have so many bodies behind the ball and can frustrate you. And then when you recover the ball, the legs are gone,” said Fernandes.
Carrick was asked about these comments in the post-match press conference and he seemed to take a veiled dig back at Fernandes. “We did press man to man second half and conceded from that. Whatever tactics you play, if you don’t run forward or back, you aren’t going to win,” he said.