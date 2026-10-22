Captain-manager feud plays out in open after Manchester United sink to 4-1 loss to Como in Champions League

Manchester United’s crisis deepened and disagreements between captain Bruno Fernandes and manager Michael Carrick played out in public as they were thrashed 4-1 by Italian Champions League newbies Como on Wednesday. Carrick apologised to fans after the performance but Fernandes, in an interview that he gave broadcasters after the former, questioned the tactics that were deployed.

“I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters. They are the heartbeat of this football club and they always will be,” Carrick said. “For them to travel, I had to apologize for the performance. To have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them.”