Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

After much speculation, Manchester United finally announced on Monday that it had appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

In an official statement, the club said, “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, subject to work visa requirements.”

The 63-year-old Rangnick has left his role as head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow to take charge of the English club, which has been led by former player Michael Carrick since the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21.

“Following this period, Ralf and the club have agreed that he will continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.”

The newly-appointed manager, Ralf Rangnick said, “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

The club also stated that Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the first team until Rangnick’s work visa is finalised.

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

United is in eighth place in the Premier League, 12 points off leader Chelsea after 13 games.