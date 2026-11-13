Manchester United announce Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

Manchester United on Friday announced that Mauricio Pochettino was appointed the head coach of the club, replacing Michael Carrick, who was relieved of his duties on Thursday. “The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team,” the club said in a statement.
Pochettino, who just 3 months ago had agreed on a contract with the United States football team through the 2030 World Cup, will leave for Old Trafford next week. He has a huge task in hand with United currently in the relegation spot in the Premier League. However, Pochettino and his assistants will remain with the U.S. team for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday.
He will have a tough start to his United career with the Red Devils set to take on Liverpool on November 22. “The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players,” United said in a statement.
Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach.
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 13, 2026
After coaching Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League, Espanyol in Spain and winning the French title with Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino takes a job that has proved to be too big for a succession of managers since Ferguson led the team to a record 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns during a near 27-year tenure.
United has not won the league since Ferguson’s last season in 2013 and has been overtaken by rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. Champions League-winning coaches Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failed to meet United’s expectations, while David Moyes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Carrick also came up short.
Despite winning the French league with PSG in 2022, arguably Pochettino’s greatest achievement was turning Tottenham into a serial title contender in the Premier League and also leading the club to the Champions League final in 2019. He has never won a major trophy in England, most recently losing the final of the English League Cup with Chelsea in 2024.
(With agency inputs)