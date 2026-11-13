Manchester United announce Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

Manchester United on Friday announced that Mauricio Pochettino was appointed the head coach of the club, replacing Michael Carrick, who was relieved of his duties on Thursday. “The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team,” the club said in a statement.

Pochettino, who just 3 months ago had agreed on a contract with the United States football team through the 2030 World Cup, will leave for Old Trafford next week. He has a huge task in hand with United currently in the relegation spot in the Premier League. However, Pochettino and his assistants will remain with the U.S. team for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday.