Ander Herrera confirms Manchester United departure at the end of season

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herera on Saturday released a video on social media confirming that he will leave the club at the end of the season. Herrera’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and reports suggest that the midfielder is likely to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer after agreeing on terms with the Ligue 1 champions.

In a video uploaded on Manchester United official Twitter handle, the footballer said: “There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I started to wear it. A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything.”

“I felt special when I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history. Every time I represented this club, in every game, in wins and losses, even when I couldn’t help from the grass, I understood what this club means,” he added.

“I am going to remember each of the almost 200 matches that I have played with this jersey because playing for the greatest club in England has been a true honour. Thanks for these five amazing years,” he further said.

The Spanish international initially joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and has made 189 appearances for the club in last five years. He has won the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at Old Trafford Manchester. He was also named the club’s Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season.