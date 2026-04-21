What’s the one record that Manchester United couldn’t break even during Alex Ferguson’s time? Clue: It took 41 years

Not even the Unforgettables of 1999 managed it, nor in 2008. It has taken Manchester United 41 years, but for the first time since 1985, the Red Devils have managed to defeat Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in away fixtures.
Back in the day, Chelsea weren’t very big. Then again, this season they are a disaster, as well. United are third on 58 points.
All away, all wins, goes the refrain at ManchesterUnited, even as they haggle with Brentford to secure a Champions League spot with complicated math. The tom-tomming has begun, though it comes on the back of wretched results in all other domestic Cups and almost a game a week, and plenty of rest, even as other team endure mid-week spikes in activity.
United have beaten Chelsea 1-0 and 2-1, Liverpool 2-1, Arsenal 3-2 this season with assists by Bruno Fernandes in 4 of those 6 big games. He has 18 this season. They have also beaten Everton (an away punchbag with 20 wins), Crystal Palace, Wolves but lost to City 0-3, besides Newcastle, Brentford and Aston Villa.
Even Ferguson’s storied era of 13 titles including 2 UCLs did not boast of this stat of away days, though the stat is still in the realms of a joke of “they are so back.”
They will ofcourse mostly finish without a trophy, 12 points adrift of leaders, unless 4 others including City bottle it. But the record is an occasion for them to consider if Michael Carrick can be trusted with the whole shebang for a longer duration.
The win over Chelsea brought much mirth since the two fallen clubs were on the same points in January, and are now 10 points apart with Rosenoir copping commensurate criticism.
But the game against Liverpool saw them record their lowest possession playing away at 37 percent, while the second lowest was away at Arsenal at 43 percent.