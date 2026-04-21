What’s the one record that Manchester United couldn’t break even during Alex Ferguson’s time? Clue: It took 41 years

Even Ferguson's storied era of 13 titles including 2 UCLs did not boast of this stat of away days (AP photo)

Not even the Unforgettables of 1999 managed it, nor in 2008. It has taken Manchester United 41 years, but for the first time since 1985, the Red Devils have managed to defeat Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in away fixtures.

Back in the day, Chelsea weren’t very big. Then again, this season they are a disaster, as well. United are third on 58 points.

All away, all wins, goes the refrain at ManchesterUnited, even as they haggle with Brentford to secure a Champions League spot with complicated math. The tom-tomming has begun, though it comes on the back of wretched results in all other domestic Cups and almost a game a week, and plenty of rest, even as other team endure mid-week spikes in activity.