Manchester United agree £40m fee to sign Van de Beek from Ajax: Reports

Manchester United agree £40m fee to sign Van de Beek from Ajax (Source: Reuters)

In the latest transfer rumours, Premier League giants Manchester United have agreed signing fee for Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax on a five-year contract basis.

The Red Devils are reportedly closing in on a deal to add Van de Beek, who was part of the Ajax side that got to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, to their squad. According to sports journalist and reporter Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have agreed to around £40 million ($53m) signing fee for the 23-year old.

“The agreement has been reached for €40m + add ons. Strong relationship between the two clubs and also Edwin Van der Sar himself have helped to complete the deal so fast. Van de Beek already agreed personal terms until June 2025,” he wrote.

Van de Beek to Man United, here we go! Man Utd tonight as expected have sent their official bid and Ajax just accepted without any negotiation. Agreement reached for €40m + add ons. Paperworks and medicals on next week. 🔴 #MUFC 📲 More details: https://t.co/NnU6Sy9R76 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Manchester United board are expected to complete paperworks and schedule medicals test for Van de Beek during the start of the new week. The move within the next few days would allow him to be available for United’s opening game of the 2020-21 season, against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

Van de Beek will become Ole Solskjaer’s first close-season signing.

