Manchester United prevail over AC Milan after dramatic 26-penalty shootout

Alexis Sanchez scored for Manchester United against AC Milan. (Reuters) Alexis Sanchez scored for Manchester United against AC Milan. (Reuters)

Manchester United and AC Milan fought in an intense penalty shootout to in the pre-season match on Thursday morning, with the Red Devils eventually emerging victorious. Competing in the International Champions Cup clash in Carson, California, the Premier League club went on to beat the Serie A club with a 9-8 lead in the penalty shootout that saw a total of 26 kicks from the spot. The match finished with 1-1 scoreline in the regular time, after which it had to be decided via penalties.

The Chilean forward Alex Sanchez opened the scoring for United in the 12th minute as he shot past Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to get his first goal in the pre-season. But the strike was canceled out by Suso three minutes later, as Milan brought the game back to level terms.

The two teams had to take 13 penalties each to finally decide the winner between the two. Taking his second penalty, United’s Ander Herrera made no mistake and converted it successfully. But Milan’s Franck Kessie was not so lucky, as his attempted Panenka went over the bar, giving United the win.

Other results

In other friendly fixtures on Wednesday, Serie A Champions Juventus defeated Bundesliga Champions 2-0 with Andrea Favilli scoring both the goals in the match. The misery continued for German football as Borussia Dortmund, too, lost their friendly fixture against Benfica on the penalty shootouts. After drawing 2-2 in the regular time, the Portuguese club finally emerged victorious 4-3 in the shootout. Premier League Champions Manchester City suffered a 1-2 loss against rivals Liverpool in the third friendly fixture, while Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Roma 4-1 to pick up the win. Later, on Thursday evening, Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in a friendly fixture.

