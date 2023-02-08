scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Manchester United a ‘long-term’ project for Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United are due to host Leeds United in the league later on Wednesday.

Under Ten Hag, United have recently reached the EFL final and are on course to end its trophy drought when they play against Newcastle United on February 26.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he has a long-term plan to build a culture and to develop players at the club.

United appointed Ten Hag in April 2022 to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The team sit third in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, and have the chance to win their first trophy since 2017 when they face Newcastle United in the League Cup final on Feb. 26.

“I always think about the long term, in every club where I was, I have been thinking about long-term work to build a culture, to build a way of playing, to develop the players and the team, obviously,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“I think in the long term obviously in contracts and in (transfer) windows because I think that is the (right) way.

“I am not here for one year, I am (here for) longer, I see it is a long-term project to build here and how long it is you can’t see, I can’t tell,” he added.

