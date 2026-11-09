Manchester United play out 4-4 draw vs Aston Villa, stay in relegation zone

Manchester United rose from the dead as they clawed their way back from 2 goals down twice in the same match, playing out a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford in an 8-goal thriller. In the first half, United fell 2-0 behind after just 3 minutes and 40 seconds against Aston Villa, the earliest the Red Devils have ever gone 2 goals down in the Premier League.

Alysson Edward opened the scoring in the 2nd minute before Nicolas Jackson doubled the lead within 4 minutes, as two errors by Senne Lammens and a sleeping United defence left the team 0-2 down at Old Trafford.

But United levelled things up with a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 16th minute and a Youri Tielemans strike in the 44th minute. Things followed a familiar pattern in the second half as United went down 4-2 due to individual errors from Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro. The Portuguese defender gave away a penalty, which John McGinn duly converted in the 48th minute.