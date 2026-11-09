Manchester United play out 4-4 draw vs Aston Villa, stay in relegation zone

Manchester United rose from the dead as they clawed their way back from 2 goals down twice in the same match, playing out a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford in an 8-goal thriller. In the first half, United fell 2-0 behind after just 3 minutes and 40 seconds against Aston Villa, the earliest the Red Devils have ever gone 2 goals down in the Premier League.
Alysson Edward opened the scoring in the 2nd minute before Nicolas Jackson doubled the lead within 4 minutes, as two errors by Senne Lammens and a sleeping United defence left the team 0-2 down at Old Trafford.
But United levelled things up with a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 16th minute and a Youri Tielemans strike in the 44th minute. Things followed a familiar pattern in the second half as United went down 4-2 due to individual errors from Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro. The Portuguese defender gave away a penalty, which John McGinn duly converted in the 48th minute.
5 minutes after that, Yoro, who was trying to clear the ball, headed it straight into his own goal’s crossbar, and the ball landed to Jackson, who fed Leon Goretzka to make it 4-2 in the 53rd minute.
Still, United would not go quietly into the night as substitute Joshua Zirkzee gave the Red Devils a lifeline with a 90+2-minute strike before Old Trafford was sent into a frenzy as Patrick Dorgu headed in a Fernandes corner in the 90+6 minutes to make it all square.
United might have escaped with what will be a famous draw, but they finished the week, lodged at the bottom half of the table, in the relegation zone at 18th position. After the international break, things won’t get easier as they travel to Anfield to take on arch-rivals Liverpool.
Elsewhere, High flying Brighton moved up second in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Brentford. Liverpool is back to winning ways, beating Crystal Palace 3-1, while Chelsea fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to relegation-fighting Sunderland.