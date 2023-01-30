Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo set for shock move to Bayern Munich: Reports

Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich, according to reports. The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order after the World Cup, starting only 3 games, two of them defeats to Southampton and Manchester United.

Nathan Ake has nailed down the left back spot with youngster Rico Lewis waiting in the wings and that has severely limited the Portuguese’s playing time this season.

A deal is still to be agreed upon by the two clubs but the proposal is for an initial loan with a 70m euro (£61.5m) option to buy in the summer.

Cancelo, who was viewed as one of the key players under manager Pep Guardiola even till last season, had joined City from Juventus in 2019 and made 98 Premier League appearances. He also won two league titles and an EFL Cup under the Spanish manager.

He had signed a new five-year deal in February 2022, extending his contract at the Etihad until 2027. But his limited game time this season has frustrated him and he is likely to take up the Bayern offer.

In their last game, courtesy of a Nathan Ake goal in the 64th minute, City inched past Arsenal by a one goal margin in their fourth round contest in England’s oldest club cup competition.

With the two teams unable to break the deadlock in the first half, Ake caressed in a Jack Grealish pass from the left inside the Arsenal box to beat goalkeeper Matt Turner and find the net at the far post.

Advertisement

Even though City kept more possession of the ball (54-46), Arsenal were almost equal in terms of the shots on target (3-2). “We are closer [to City] and in the last two games, we played 94 minutes with 10 men, so that’s a little bit difficult,” manager Mikel Arteta said afterwards.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are yet to win a game this year. The Bavarian powerhouse has seen its Bundesliga lead shrink from four points before the World Cup to just one since the league’s return.

Three draws in three games — all 1-1 — to Leipzig, Cologne, then Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, have prompted another round of introspection and piled the pressure on coach Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the decisive stage of the season.