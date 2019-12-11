Follow Us:
Manchester City’s defensive problems worsen as John Stones ruled out

Manchester City's problems in central defense have worsened after John Stones was ruled out for a few weeks because of a hamstring injury

Published: December 11, 2019
John Stones was injured in City’s 2-1 loss to fierce rival Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/ManCity)

Manchester City’s problems in central defense have worsened after John Stones was ruled out for a few weeks because of a hamstring injury. Stones was injured in City’s 2-1 loss to fierce rival Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

City manager Pep Guardiola gave the injury prognosis on Tuesday, a day before the team plays Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. City has already qualified for the knockout stage.

City is short of numbers in central defense, with long-time captain Vincent Kompany leaving in the offseason _ and not being replaced _ and Aymeric Laporte sustaining a serious knee injury at the start of the season.

Guardiola has been playing Fernandinho, a defensive midfielder, at center back. With Stones out, Nicolas Otamendi is the only other senior player available to partner Fernandinho for a busy month when City plays in three competitions _ the Champions League, the Premier League and quarterfinals of the English League Cup.

