Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch MCI vs RMA?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Karim Benzema and Marcelo train before the Champions League round-of-16 clash against Real Madrid. (Source: Twitter/realmadrid) Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Karim Benzema and Marcelo train before the Champions League round-of-16 clash against Real Madrid. (Source: Twitter/realmadrid)

UEFA Champions League 2020, Manchester City vs Real Madrid Football Live Score Streaming: After missing out on the Premier League title by a massive 18-point margin and followed by a crushing 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinals, this is last opportunity for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola to wrap the season with a silverware. Europe’s most prestigious tournament, the UEFA Champions League is back and the former English champions will host Real Madrid in the reverse fixture of the round-of-16 clash.

Despite failing to make a mark this season, City will still be considered as favourites against the Los Blancos, courtesy of the 2-1 victory in the first-leg which was played in February. However, both Guardiola and his boys are aware about Madrid’s potential, who will enter the after completing their 34th La Liga triumph recently. Zidane, on the other hand, also carries the reputation of winning the Champions League thrice in three seasons.

When is the Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid?

The Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on August 8, 2020.

Where is the Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid going to be held?

The Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time does the Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid begin?

The Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid?

The Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid?

The live streaming of the Champions League round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the updates here at indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd