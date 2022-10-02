scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

Man United vs Man City Live Streaming, When and Where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City Live.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and United manager Erik Ten Hag.Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and United manager Erik Ten Hag. (FILE)

Premier League, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details: Riding on their four-match winning streak, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City following the international break. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games.

United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games.

Here’s all you need to know about the Manchester Derby to be played at the Etihad.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match be played?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...Premium
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decadesPremium
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decades

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played on Sunday, October 2.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played at the Ethiad.

Advertisement

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match start?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

Advertisement

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-10-2022 at 01:28:25 pm
Next Story

Boy killed in ‘human sacrifice’ at under-construction CRPF headquarters in South Delhi, 2 arrested

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 02: Latest News