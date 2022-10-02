Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

Premier League, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details: Riding on their four-match winning streak, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City following the international break. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games.

United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games.

Here’s all you need to know about the Manchester Derby to be played at the Etihad.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played on Sunday, October 2.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played at the Ethiad.

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match start?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.