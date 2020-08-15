Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the press conference (Source: Reuters)

UEFA Champions League 2020, Mancheter City vs Lyon Football Live Score Streaming: After defeating Spanish champions Real Madrid 4-2 on aggregate, Pep Guardiola’s men continue their quest for maiden UEFA Champions League trophy. Manchester City now face Lyon in the quarterfinals in Lisbon, where they would be hoping to avoid an upset.

Having failed to defend their Premier League title this season, City will be looking to make their mark in Europe as they go into the match as favourites. Their record scorer Sergio Aguero will not feature in the quarters. In the absence of the Argentine, Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian forward, is likely to lead the line.

Guardiola also finds himself in the unusual situation of having David Silva with his squad, despite the player having said his farewells to the club’s supporters after playing his final match.

Lyon, on the other hand, will take confidence from their win over Juventus. In two group stage matches in the 2018/19 competition the French side had the better of Guardiola’s men, drawing 2-2 in France and beating them 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

When is the Champions League quarterfinal between Manchester City and Lyon?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon will be played on Saturday night (technically Sunday), August 16, 2020.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon going to be held?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon will be played at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon begin?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon?

The live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon will be available on SonyLiv.

