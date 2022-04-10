Manchester City vs Liverpool: Before Sunday showdown, watch out for these top 6 players

With just one point separating the two teams at the Premier League summit, the result of this weekend’s clash between Manchester City and Liverpool could prove vital in the outcome of the Premier League 2021-22 season’s race for the title. The match in Manchester is being billed by many as a title decider, with a City win giving them a four-point lead with seven games to go while Liverpool would overtake their rivals by two points with a victory.

As we await the most-awaited title showdown match on Sunday night, here is a look at the top six players of ManchesterCity and Liverpool who could make a difference on the night.

Trent Alexander – Arnold

One of the best right-backs in the world, Trent Arnold continues to be a threat this season with his ability to execute long balls. His magical right foot is enough to unlock defenses on its own. His presence is vital in every match. Trent looks up to the potential title decider for this weekend’s match against Liverpool.

Keven de Bruyne

It’s been a wonderful season so far for Kevin De Bruyne. Pundits describe him as the complete footballer courtesy of his abilities – both in attack and in defence. The support and guidance he has received under Pep has made him a better player captaining the side as well as the Belgian national team. Kevin possesses the best passing ability causing threats in the opponent’s half creating problems for the opponents. You would see Kevin taking higher responsibility on the pitch ahead of the tabletop decider against Liverpool this weekend.

Bernado Silva

The Portuguese midfielder has made a great impact on Manchester City. He is not only good when with the ball but also does most of the work off the ball. His ability to press high up the field makes life difficult for opponents to keep a hold on to the ball. Making an effort in every possible way he has set the record of covering most distance by a player during the game.

Mo Salah

The prolific right-winger with a lethal left foot not only scores goals but also has the most number of assists after teammate Alexander Arnold. After featuring a deadly performance in the first leg the Egyptian winger will once again be the man to watch out for. The dribbling abilities that he possesses could be a nightmare for the opponents and treat to eyes of the audience.

Alisson Becker

Brazil’s no.1 keeper, Alison Becker who also ranks no. 1 in holding clean sheets for this season is all set for Sunday’s Premier League Clash with Manchester City. His ability to save both close-range and long-range shots makes him one of the most exciting goalkeepers in recent times. This weekend it is going to be a big clash between 2 of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Ederson Moraes

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes has always been a sweeper-keeper for the Premier League and is widely heralded as one of the finest goalkeepers of all time. This season Manchester City is at a better defensive due to the team winning the ball back from where they lost it. If Manchester City is to go close in the title decider, then Ederson at his most agile will continue to be required.

Key stats:

* Liverpool have scored more goals (77) than City (70) for the first time since Pep Guardiola’s first campaign in 2016-17.

* It is Liverpool’s second-most potent attack in the club’s history after the 2013/14 squad under Brendan Rodgers (82 goals at this stage of the season) which lost the title to City by two points.

* Liverpool are creating more opportunities and needing fewer shots to score compared to City.

* Liverpool have had 557 attempts on goal this season, the highest since Juergen Klopp took over in 2015 and a near 30% increase from last season.

Watch live action of the Sunday Night Football between Manchester City and Liverpool FC on 10th at 9:00 pm IST, exclusively on Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar.