Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming and online details: Here is all you need to know

Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming and online details: Manchester City and Liverpool’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday is a game that every player wants to be involved in, City midfielder Phil Foden said ahead of the highly anticipated encounter. But for Liverpool manager, Juergen Klopp said Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Manchester City will be no different from any other match and the German does not expect champions City to be under more pressure.

Sunday’s blockbuster showdown in Manchester will likely play a key role in deciding the outcome of the title race as a City victory would give them a four-point lead with seven games left while Liverpool would overtake their rivals with a win.

City and Liverpool have dominated the league over the past five seasons, and Klopp said the rivalry had spurred both teams on to compete at the highest level.

He likened it to the rivalry between tennis players Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. “I think Nadal and Federer enjoyed the rivalry they had. That’s how it is in sport. I wouldn’t say I’m thankful City is that good, but it didn’t harm our development.”

Klopp also heaped praise on City boss Pep Guardiola, saying his opposite number was “the best coach in the world.”

Liverpool, who have not won any of the last four meetings between the teams, will be looking for a first league victory at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 when they travel to Manchester on Sunday.

Here are all the details you need to know before the game.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday in England. As per Indian time, it will be played on April 10, 2022.

What time is the kickoff between Manchester City vs Liverpool in the English Premier League?

The kickoff for Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League is at 9:00 PM IST and 4:30 PM GMT/11:30 AM EST.

Where is Manchester City vs Liverpool being played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which channel will air the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool?

Manchester City vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

How do I live stream the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool online?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on Hotstar in India.

(With Reuters updates)