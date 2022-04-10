Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Updates: Premier League’s biggest game begins now

Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Streaming and Updates: This is the biggest game of the year.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Streaming and Updates: Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the biggest game of the season with the destination of the Premier League title perhaps riding on the result. City lead second-place Liverpool by one point with eight games remaining and a win at Etihad Stadium would make the defending champions the big favorites for a sixth title in 11 years.

Liverpool can move into a two-point lead with a first victory at City since 2015, markedly improving its improbable ambition of a quadruple of trophies. Liverpool is on a 10-match winning run in the league. Follow Manchester City vs Liverpool live score and updates below-