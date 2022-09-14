Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League 2022/2023 Live Streaming Details: Erling Haaland is getting a quick reunion with Borussia Dortmund. The striker left Dortmund in the offseason to join Manchester City, the team he supported as a child after being born in England, and he has started the Premier League in explosive fashion, scoring 10 goals in six games. Then, in his first Champions League game for City, Haaland scored twice in a 4-0 win at Sevilla last week to make it 25 goals in 20 games in the competition. Dortmund, which beat FC Copenhagen 3-0 to open the group, had Haaland in its team when losing 2-1 at City in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2021. Both Copenhagen and Sevilla look to rebound when they meet in Denmark.

When is the Champions League between Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Champions League match between Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund will be played on September 15, 2022.

Where is the Champions League match between Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund going to be held?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time does the Champions League match between Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund begin?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League match between Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will be aired live on the Sony Ten Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League match between Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match can be live streamed on Sony Liv.