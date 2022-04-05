Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

UEFA Champions League 2022, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid Football Live Score Streaming: Manchester City and Atlético Madrid go head-to-head in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday — a first competitive meeting between the teams, if not the men leading them.

Yet given Guardiola and Simeone are two of the sport’s most storied current coaches, the fact that they have only come up against each other three times is as surprising as it is refreshing.

The most recent was in the Champions League in 2016, when Atlético eliminated Guardiola’s highly fancied Bayern Munich team on away goals after a pair of tightly contested legs in the semifinals. It’s one of Guardiola’s many painful exits in the Champions League since his last title, in 2011.

The only other time Guardiola and Simeone faced each other was in February 2012, a few months before Guardiola quit Barcelona. The Catalan team won 2-1 in the Spanish league.

One goal was the difference in all three games. Expect more of the same over the next week, even if City starts out as the favorite.

When is the Champions League quarterfinal between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will be played on Tuesday night (technically Wednesday), April 6, 2022.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid going to be held?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time does the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid begin?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid?

The Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid?

The live streaming of the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will be available on SonyLiv.