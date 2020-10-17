Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Score Streaming: The match will be played at Etihad. (Source: File)

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Manchester City will take on Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League encounter on Saturday, which will have mentor Pep Guardiola hosting his disciple Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City will look to give a boost to their lacklustre season so far, winning just once in their three opening games. The hosts go into the weekend five points and 10 places behind their visitors on the Premier League table. Arsenal, on the other hand, have had a decent start winning three out of four matches. Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return should further uplift Arsenal, their poor record against the proverbial ‘Big Six’ is a major concern.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

When will Manchester City vs Arsenal take place?

Manchester City vs Arsenal will be held on October 17, 2020 at 10 PM IST.

Where will Manchester City vs Arsenal be played?

Manchester City vs Arsenal will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Which channel will broadcast Manchester City vs Arsenal live on television?

Manchester City vs Arsenal will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where can the live streaming of Manchester City vs Arsenal be followed?

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Arsenal can be followed on Disney+Hotstar.

