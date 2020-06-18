Premier League 2020 Live Score Updates: Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal, 13 mins

Premier League 2020, Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match Live Score Streaming Online: The Premier League is set be back in action after a 100-day wait on Wednesday with the opening match between Aston Villa and Sheffield. Right after that, Manchester City will take on Arsenal at an empty Etihad Stadium in hopes of consolidating their second-position.
The student — Mikel Arteta — will finally go up against his former master — Pep Guardiola — in a match that can be crucial in the exhilarating race for UEFA Champions League qualification. While Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, and Leroy Sane are all injury-free for the home side, Arsenal too have key players in Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, and Kieran Tierney fit again. With Arteta’s side yet to taste a Premier League defeat this calendar year, Arsenal will be looking to get revenge on the humiliating 3-0 defeat to City in December.
Scroll down for live updates:
Granit Xhaka is down in some pain due to an earlier foul. And the stretcher is brought on, and Dani Ceballos also gets ready in the sidelines.
And it gets busy right from the first minute. After an initial Arsenal attack is ruled offside, City now have a free kick. De Bruyne takes it, and it is watched over by Bernd Leno. Corner to City. It has all started, hasn't it?
After the players take a knee to show support towards the Black Lives Matter movement, the ball is kicked off. A reminder though... if Arsenal beat Manchester City tonight, Liverpool would be able to wrap up the title with a win in Sunday's Merseyside derby.
As the pre-match checkups are done, both the team have gathered around the centre-circle paying respects to the dead and the frontline workers who are serving the nation against the threat of Covid-19.
Manchester City, in all honesty, can field players from their bench because they have that strength in Gabriel Jesus and Gundogan, but have Arsenal taken it too far with the starts given to Willock, Saka, and Nketiah? It remains to be seen.
After 100 days without Premier League football, the first game back ends 0-0 between Aston Villa and Sheffield United. Goal-line technology will grab the headlines again as the Blades were denied a goal in the first-half.
The return of the Premier League has given birth to a host of rules and regulations —
Man City Premier League form: DWLWWL
Arsenal Premier League form: DDDWWW
Mikel Arteta's side are quite hard to beat away from home — they have not lost such a game since November — and a victory tonight could lift them as high as sixth, just two points off a fifth spot which, as things stand, would see them return to UEFA Champions League next term. Arsenal are yet to taste a Premier League defeat this calendar year — the longest ongoing unbeaten run in the division — while they have kept three clean sheets in their last four league games.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Manchester City's clash against Arsenal as the Premier League returns after a agonising 100-day-wait. It's an occasion which sees teacher and student facing off each other, namely Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. Can Arsenal upset the home side and make it all the more easier for Liverpool in the title-race? Stick around!