Premier League 2020 Live Score Updates: Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal, 13 mins

Premier League 2020, Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match Live Score Streaming Online: The Premier League is set be back in action after a 100-day wait on Wednesday with the opening match between Aston Villa and Sheffield. Right after that, Manchester City will take on Arsenal at an empty Etihad Stadium in hopes of consolidating their second-position.

The student — Mikel Arteta — will finally go up against his former master — Pep Guardiola — in a match that can be crucial in the exhilarating race for UEFA Champions League qualification. While Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, and Leroy Sane are all injury-free for the home side, Arsenal too have key players in Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, and Kieran Tierney fit again. With Arteta’s side yet to taste a Premier League defeat this calendar year, Arsenal will be looking to get revenge on the humiliating 3-0 defeat to City in December.

