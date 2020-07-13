Manchester City’s two-year ban from Champions League lifted

Manchester City were punished by UEFA in February for “serious breaches” of rules. ( Source: AP) Manchester City were punished by UEFA in February for “serious breaches” of rules. ( Source: AP)

Manchester City overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League on Monday. This was after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld City’s appeal against the UEFA ban. However, the club was imposed with a 10 million euro ($11.3 million) fine for failing to cooperate with investigators.

Earlier, UEFA punished Man City in February for “serious breaches” of rules monitoring club finances and failing to cooperate with investigators. The allegations included that City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s royal family, misled UEFA over several years to meet financial integrity rules — known as Financial Fair Play — required to enter European club competitions.

Manchester City’s ban has been lifted on appeal. Still a fine to be paid, but a huge win for the club. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 13, 2020

City denied wrongdoing, and said it had “irrefutable evidence” the claims were not true.

The published evidence appeared to show City deceived UEFA by overstating sponsorship deals from 2012-16 and hid the source of revenue linked to state-backed companies in Abu Dhabi.

City never disputed the documents were authentic, but argued the evidence was stolen and reported out of context.

Moments after the verdict, the club released a statement which read:

“Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisors are yet to review the full ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the Club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present. The Club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered.”

RIP FFP — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) July 13, 2020

In a statement released UEFA said: “UEFA takes note of the decision taken by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reduce the sanction imposed on Manchester City FC by UEFA’s independent Club Financial Control Body for alleged breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

UEFA notes that the CAS panel found that there was insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB’s conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the 5 year time period foreseen in the UEFA regulations.

Over the last few years, Financial Fair Play has played a significant role in protecting clubs and helping them become financially sustainable and UEFA and ECA remain committed to its principles.

UEFA will be making no further comments on the matter”

