Manchester City’s UEFA ban verdict to be made next month

In February, UEFA had ruled that City had committed serious breaches of FFP regulations. (Source: File Photo) In February, UEFA had ruled that City had committed serious breaches of FFP regulations. (Source: File Photo)

Manchester City will have to wait until “the first half of July” to find out whether their appeal against a two-year ban from European football has been successful.

A three day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday and the Lausanne-based court said they would now begin deliberations.

“The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance,” CAS said in a statement.

European soccer’s governing body UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a two year ban from European competitions and a 30 million euro ($34.11 million) fine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.