Champions League round-up: Manchester City topple Real Madrid, Lyon stun Juventus

Gabriel Jesus celebrates with teammates after scoring Manchester City’s first goal during the round of 16 first leg Champions League match against Real Madrid. (AP Photo) Gabriel Jesus celebrates with teammates after scoring Manchester City’s first goal during the round of 16 first leg Champions League match against Real Madrid. (AP Photo)

Manchester City scored two late goals five minutes apart to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the last 16 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Francisco “Isco” Alarcon put Madrid ahead in the 60th minute after a mistake by Man City midfielder Rodri, but Gabriel Jesus evened the match with a header in the 78th and Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner by converting an 83rd-minute penalty after a foul by Dani Carvajal on substitute Raheem Sterling.

Madrid played the final minutes without defender Sergio Ramos after he was shown a red card for a foul to stop an 86th-minute breakaway by Jesus. The return match in England will be on March 17.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City, likely playing in its last Champions League before having to serve a two-year ban from UEFA, was the most dangerous team throughout the match but couldn’t get past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois until Jesus’ close-range header.

UEFA recently handed Man City a ban from European competitions for the next two seasons after a panel found that it had seriously breached financial regulations and failed to cooperate with investigators. The club filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but if the punishment stands, City won’t be back in the Champions League until the 2022-23 season.

Tousart’s goal gives Lyon hard-fought 1-0 win over Juventus

Olympique Lyonnais’ Lucas Tousart celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. (REUTERS) Olympique Lyonnais’ Lucas Tousart celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. (REUTERS)

A rare goal from combative midfielder Lucas Tousart gave hard-working Lyon a 1-0 home win against Juventus in the first leg of their round-of-16 game in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Tousart, who was sold to German side Hertha Berlin last month but loaned back for the rest of the season, netted in the 31st minute with a neat volley from a cross by midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Italian champion Juventus is bidding to end a 24-year-wait to win the Champions League, but woke up too late in this match.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo threw his arms up in the air after the referee ruled against his late claim for a penalty, following an apparent push from behind by Lyon defender Jason Denayer. Then, forward Paulo Dybala had a goal ruled out for offside in the 87th. A minute later, he also had a penalty shout turned down even though he seemed to be pulled back by a Lyon defender.

Juve coach Maurizio Sarri was incensed by both penalty decisions, leaping up and down on the touchline. Ronaldo then waved away a fan who ran onto the field in the fifth minute of injury time, apparently trying to take a photo with him.

Ronaldo was well marked by Lyon’s defense, however, limited to a shot wide in a first half in which Lyon was better than the 35-time Italian champion. Lyon forward Karl Toko-Ekambi went close in the 21st when his header from a corner hit the crossbar.

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt walked to the side of the field in the 30th with blood pouring from the right side of his head after a teammate accidentally stepped on him following a corner. One minute later, with De Ligt receiving treatment, Lyon pounced.

Aouar cut inside down the left, beating two defenders, and whipped in a cross which Tousart clipped in despite being off balance.

The 21-year-old Aouar, praised by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as “incredible” when City played Lyon last season, had a speculative shot saved just before halftime.

Dybala struck a firm shot just wide of the left post in the 69th, with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes beaten.

The return leg is scheduled for March 17 in Turin, with Italy in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak. The number of cases in Italy of the fast-spreading virus from China has reached 400.

