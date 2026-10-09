Haaland calls for unity at Manchester City amid furore over Premier League charges

Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland has called for unity at the club ahead of their first match since they were found guilty of a majority of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League. City will face Liverpool at Anfield and are expected to be greeted with an extremely hostile atmosphere, with the club continuing to claim innocence and even referring to the charges as “opinion of the Premier League Commission”.

“We have to stick together and we have to spread the love to each other. So yeah, stick together, enjoy the ride and smile,” said Haaland. Asked what his message would be to City fans traveling to Anfield, where a potentially hostile reception awaits the team, Haaland said: “We have to stick together, we have to stay with each other and we have to stay positive.